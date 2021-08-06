Britney Spears addresses conservatorship drama: “Things are better than ever”

Britney Spears is giving fans an update — and it seems things are looking up for her.

In a short video posted Thursday, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to address fans who may have been concerned about her amid her battle to end the 13-year-old conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears.

“I’m sure a lot of you are wondering how I’m doing and because the cat is out of the bag — literally, out of the bag — and you guys know my situation,” Britney begins, as she lounges in a red bikini top and white sunglasses.

“I do want to let you guys know that things are way better than ever anticipated,” Spears reveals, before going to answer a few non-conservatorship-related questions, like what’s her favorite clothing store, favorite Miley Cyrus song, and favorite lotion scent. The answers are J. Crew, “We Can’t Stop,” and vanilla, respectively.

The “Baby One More Time” singer cheerfully captioned the snippet, “Since this beautiful world makes it so easy to share with you guys … I’m here today trying to matter like all of us do on any given Thursday … have a good day beautiful people !!!!”

