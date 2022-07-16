Britney sings “…Baby One More Time” a cappella and rages against those who “ruined” her “womanhood”

Britney at 2017’s Radio Disney Awards; Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears thrilled fans Friday night by recording herself, not dancing, but singing. Specifically, she sang an a cappella version of her signature hit “…Baby One More Time,” accompanied by a written screed against her family and others who she says “ruined” the song…and her “womanhood”…for her.

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” she wrote on Instagram. “And here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby.’”

She added that for the “past 14 years,” she wanted to do a different version of her number-one hit, but this time “have the producers actually work for me and put it together.” However, she went on to say, “the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs.”

Britney was likely referencing the tribute that her sister Jamie Lynn, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson performed at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards, while Britney looked on. She’s complained about that moment before.

“They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!!” Britney continued in her Friday post, adding, “I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me.”

Explaining why she can’t do a new version now, Britney wrote, “It’s too late. Like I said, they ruined it for me.”

Britney then complained about how, during her conservatorship, she was constantly told “no,” and denied the keys to her car. “They made me feel like nothing … every single one of them !!!” she concluded. “Like I said before … they took away my rights … my womanhood was ruined !!!”

