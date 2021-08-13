Britney posts cryptic drawing online in response to news of dad’s exit; Cher cheers on Twitter

Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears expressed his willingness to step down as his daughter’s conservator on Thursday, which is something Britney and her lawyer have both been calling for for weeks. How does Britney feel about the news? She’s posted a photo that might give us a clue.

On Instagram, Britney posted a sweet, pastel-hued drawing of a brown-haired girl with her back to the viewer; there are flowers in her hair and a butterfly on her shoulder. There’s no caption, but butterflies are often used as a symbol of freedom.

Fans certainly responded that way, with one writing in the comments, “We’re one step closer to your freedom!!!!!” and another one adding, “It’s all working [itself] out in your favor! Finally after all these years! We love you and we are with you.”

Meanwhile, one of Britney’s idols, Cher, who’s been a staunch supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, tweeted, “IF I WAS BRIT I’D GET A FORENSIC ACCOUNTANT. I COULDN’T HAPPIER 4 HER IF I WAS TWINS.”

The “forensic accountant” line was in reference to Britney’s lawyer’s accusation that Jamie Spears has improperly enriched himself in his role as conservator of her estate.

Mr. Spears isn’t exactly going willingly. The legal documents he filed read, “It is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So…Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

