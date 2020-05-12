Britney & boyfriend now working out like crazy in quarantine

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicIn April, Britney Spears wrote on Instagram that she really missed her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, but now the two have been reunited and are busy engaging in their favorite activity. No, not that -- we mean working out.

A source tells Page Six that Britney and Sam, who's a fitness trainer, are now "quarantined together and are very happy doing many workouts and staying safe together.”

Yesterday on Instagram, Britney posted a video of her and Sam working hard in what looks like her now-repaired home gym, which she said last month she'd accidentally "burned down" six months ago.

"Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with," she captioned the video. "So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home. couples that workout together stay together."

Sam actually shared with Page Six the fitness program that he and Britney are doing. It involves four sets of 15 reps each of jumping jacks, front and lateral raises with light dumbbells, and then some exercises you're going to want to refer to Britney's video to learn how to do if you're not familiar: mountain climbers, shoulder taps, Bosu ball push-ups, and squat jumps.

