British ‘Vogue’ cover star Billie Eilish freaks out after receiving fan questions from Justin Bieber, Halle Berry and others

Billie Eilish‘s was emotionally overwhelmed when 23 celebrities — many of whom she’s a fan of — sent her some fan mail of their own.

A companion piece to the 19-year-old’s British Vogue cover was released Monday, in which the magazine contacted some of Billie’s idols to see if they had some questions they wanted to ask her.

Kicking off the question-and-answer session was Missy Elliott, who hilariously caused Billie’s jaw to drop when she walked on screen.

“I was wondering, [are] there any songs that you recorded that you love, but you didn’t get a chance to shoot a video for?” the “Work It” rapper asked.

“That’s crazy that you know who I am,” Billie gushed through a smile, revealing that she wished she could give songs “I Love You” and “ilomilo” the music video treatment.

She smiled even wider when Viola Davis and her daughter Genesis Tennon asked how she stays grounded. She credited “having the right people around you,” such as her family and close friends.

Justin Bieber hit the Grammy-winner with a unique scenario, asking if she preferred fresh socks or fresh sheets. Billie hit him back with another question, asking, “Oh my God, can’t I have both?”

The young singer swooned when Orlando Bloom showed up, and asked why she embraced the vegan lifestyle.

“I’ve been vegan for… damn, seven years,” the “Your Power” singer remarked, explaining that she changed her diet after learning about the dairy and meat industry.

Another celebrity wanting to pick Billie’s brain was Halle Berry, who asked for songwriting tips for her daughter Nahla.

“Just write,” Billie replied. “Even if it’s bad, just keep writing. If you don’t write, you won’t get better.”

She also fielded questions from Tim Burton, Melissa McCarthy, Avril Lavigne and others.

