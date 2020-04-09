British & Canadian July music festivals are now off due to COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LATwo major summer music festivals -- one in the U.K. and one in Canada -- are the latest events that have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BST Hyde Park 2020, which was to have taken place over two weekends in July with headliners including Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar and Kesha, has been scrapped.

A statement by the organizers reads, "We have concluded that this is the only possible outcome. This would have been the 8th year of this event and we were looking forward to putting on amazing, unique shows for hundreds of thousands of fans in the world’s greatest outdoor venue. But safety always comes first."

Meanwhile, for the first time in more than 50 years, Quebec's Festival d’été, an annual music festival which was set to take place from July 9 through July 19, is also off.

That event was going to feature headliners such as Rod Stewart, Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Charlie Puth, Dean Lewis, 5 Seconds of Summer, Imagine Dragons and many more.

Organizers said it would be "neither prudent, nor realistic" for the festival to take place. The mayor of Montreal, Quebec announced on Tuesday that all festivals, sporting events and public gatherings have been canceled until at least July 2.

