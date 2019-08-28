Brie Larson covers Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away"

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellAfter previously posting a video of herself singing Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman,” Brie Larson has now decided to cover Miley Cyrus.

The Captain Marvel actress posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story showing her covering Miley’s latest song, “Slide Away.” In the clips, she strums a green guitar and sings the vulnerable breakup tune.

For those who don’t remember, before Brie was an Oscar-winner, she was signed to Casablanca Records. In 2005, she released her debut solo album, called Finally Out of P.E.

Miley performed “Slide Away,” which was seemingly inspired by her split from Liam Hemsworth, for the first time on the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

