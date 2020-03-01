BREAKING: First Coronavirus Death Reported In US

Coronavirus

The United States, Australia and Thailand each reported their first coronavirus-related deaths last night.

A a Washington state man in his 50s with underlying health conditions died at a hospital in Kirkland, Wash., after testing positive for covid-19. The patient had no recent travel history or contact with people known to be infected. This suggests he contracted it from human to human contact.

Officials in the Seattle area announced an outbreak at a nursing home, Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. At this time, 27 residents and 25 staff members have shown coronavirus symptoms.

The virus continued its rapid spread around the globe.Covid-19 has now killed patients on four continents, with the global death toll climbing toward 3,000. Countries are tightening travel restrictions, canceling public events and urging people to take health precautions.