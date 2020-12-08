Breakdancing Coming To The 2024 Olympics In Paris!

Breakdancing . . . or “breaking”, as it will apparently be called . . . is going to be an Olympic sport starting at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

It joins climbing, skateboarding, and surfing . . . which will all debut next summer at the Tokyo games.

The International Olympic Committee is adding these types of sports to make the Summer Games, quote, “more gender-balanced, more youthful, and more urban.”

Some people are concerned that breaking will be ruined by Olympic judges looking more at the technical aspects than the intangibles.

54-year-old Richard “Crazy Legs” Colón, one of the early superstars of breakdancing, says, quote, “[It goes] beyond just the moves. The passion and the pain that goes with living through struggle . . . that is the essence of the dance.

“You want to make sure that the soul of it isn’t diluted.”

(USA Today)