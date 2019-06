Brad Pitt becomes an astronaut on a mission in the first trailer for Ad Astra.

Pitt goes on a search for his father played by Tommy Lee Jones. It seems that Jones was working on a project that could destroy the Earth before he disappeared. Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland are also a part of the cast.

Ad Astra comes to theaters on September 20th. What is your favorite space film? Are you excited to see Brad Pitt play an astronaut?