Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman congratulates Lil Nas X as "Old Town Road" breaks another record

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineEarlier this week, Mariah Carey "passed the torch" to Lil Nas X as "Old Town Road" broke her and Boyz II Men's record for the longest-running #1 hit in Billboard Hot 100 history. Mariah and Boyz II Men had held the record for two decades thanks to their hit "One Sweet Day." Now, the group's Shawn Stockman tells Billboard he's got nothing but love for X.

“It makes sense that 'Old Town Road' did what it did,” Shawn tells Billboard. “It’s the biggest song of the year... I congratulate Lil Nas X. Dude, congrats."

Now Shawn says he hopes that the young artist is able to achieve the kind of career longevity that he and Boyz II Men have enjoyed.

"I hope that he wins an award that helps him go beyond that success,” Shawn says. “It’s going to be pretty hard. And I say that based on experience." In the '90s, "One Sweet Day" was shut out at the Grammys, despite being #1 for 16 weeks.

Addressing Lil Nas X directly, Shawn adds, "I hope that if this is what you want to continue to do, [you] have people around you that can help you develop into being [what you want], or you might be considered as a one-hit wonder. I hope that you’re able to transcend even beyond 'Old Town Road.'"

Meanwhile, the viral hit has broken another record: most weeks at #1 on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, which has been around since 2013. "Old Town Road" has topped that chart for 17 weeks, the same number of weeks it's been #1 on the Hot 100. The previous record of 16 weeks was set by "Despacito" in 2017.

Here are the rest of the songs that have spent the most time at #1 on Streaming Songs:

14 weeks, “Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

14 weeks, “Panda,” Desiigner

13 weeks, “Fancy,” Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

13 weeks, “Wrecking Ball,” Miley Cyrus

12 weeks, “Closer,” The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

12 weeks, “Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

11 weeks, “God’s Plan,” Drake

11 weeks, “We Can’t Stop,” Miley Cyrus

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.