The city of Boynton Beach is hiring with a grant from CareerSource that will help provide temporary jobs that will help the city regulate coronavirus guidelines.

TheY will hire 17 full-time employees. Ten of those workers will be ambassadors who will work with businesses and the community to comply with regulations.

The city said people interested in the jobs must create an account on the Employ Florida job site and send a resume to Michelle Sena at msena@ .