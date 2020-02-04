Bouquet Of Olive Garden Breadsticks For Valentine’s Day?

Olive Garden Selling Breadstick Bouquets For Valentine’s Day

Is bread the way to your lover’s heart? Olive Garden has something for you.

The restaurant is selling their famous breadsticks in bouquets for Valentine’s Day.

The breadstick bouquet will be offered in Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day To Go dinner. The price of the three-course meal starts at $34.99.

There will be a box of chocolates to go with it as well. The deal begins on February 13th.

Do you think this a good Valentine’s gift?

I do! Bouquet of breadsticks for one please. Extra white & red sauce!