Bored With Co-Workers On Zoom Meetings? Invite A Goat! A llama! A Turkey!

By now you’ve sat in on at least one Zoom meeting while working from home and they can be well…boring.

A California farm wants to change that by allowing their farm animals to join in on Zoom meetings. Sweet Farm has llamas, cows, pigs, turkeys, sheep and goats that will pop in on your Zoom meeting.

The “Goat 2 Meeting” initiative has several options from a virtual tour of the farm for $65 to a $250 donation for a private corporate virtual tour of the farm, however, if you’re an educator you can get the tour for free.

Sweet Farm founders, Salpeter and Anna Sweet, say they have received hundreds of Zoom meeting requests and most of the time animals join into casual meetings, mainly with children.

Would having an animal sit in on your Zoom meetings up productivity and morale?