Bono Will Release a Memoir

U2 frontman Bono has just signed a publishing deal with Penguin Random House to publish his memoirs.

Former band manager Paul McGuinness says that he was involved in the negotiation process, which was supposed to see Bono’s work done in the middle of 2019. Bono, however, is still working on the writing part.

McGuinness-who has also been approached about writing a book- says, “A lot of what people would be interested in hearing is actually private. The relationship between five men working together for nearly 40 years was very intimate and private.”

U2 had previously released a book as a band titled U2 by U2 which they wrote with Neil McCormick. Bono will be the first member of the band to release a solo memoir, working on it by himself.

