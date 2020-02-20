Bon Jovi's new album out May 15; new single "Limitless" out now

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoBon Jovi's new album, Bon Jovi 2020, now has an official release date.

The album will be out May 15 and can be pre-ordered now. The band also has released a new single off the album, "Limitless," which is also available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

Bon Jovi 2020 is the band's follow-up to This House Is Not for Sale, the first album without Richie Sambora, which debuted at number one in 2016.

Last month, Bon Jovi announced their Bon Jovi 2020 tour, which will kick off June 10 in Tacoma, WA and visit arenas across the country. Bryan Adams will open all but two dates of the tour, which right now is scheduled to wrap up July 28 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

