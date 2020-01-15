Bon Jovi 2020: Band announces new album and tour

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation EntertainmentBon Jovi's back, and they're bringing Bryan Adams with them.

The band has announced their Bon Jovi 2020 tour, which will kick off June 10 in Tacoma, WA and visit arenas across the country Bryan Adams will open all but two dates of the tour, which right now is scheduled to wrap up July 28 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The tour comes in support of Bon Jovi's new album, Bon Jovi 2020, due out later this year. Every ticket sold will include a CD copy of the release. Tickets go on sale to the general public January 24 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Visit BonJovi.com for a full list of dates.

Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets starting January 21 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages, including great seats, special merch, pre-show hospitality, transportation and more, will be available at LaneOne.com.

Bon Jovi 2020 is the band's follow-up to This House Is Not for Sale, the first album without Richie Sambora, which debuted at number one in 2016. These tour dates are their first North American dates since 2018, though Bon Jovi spent most of last year touring in Europe, Asia and South America.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.