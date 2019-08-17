Boiling Eggs Can Be Dangerous To Your Health!

Here’s a cautionary tale for those who use the microwave to speed up your cooking times. A woman was severely burned while simply boiling eggs.

Bethany Rosser read online that she could make the meal with her microwave so long as she added salt to the water. Even though she followed the directions, things still went terribly wrong.

Taking the bowl out of the appliance, an egg exploded in her face, causing the skin to peel off and possibly blinding the 22-year-old in the right eye.

According to The Sun, Rosser isn’t the only person to have something similar happen. The paper adds, “To reduce the risk of injury, we recommend always boiling your eggs on the [stove].”

What’s the worst kitchen mishap that’s happened to you?