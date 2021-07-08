Boca Raton Hosting Hospitality Business Job Fair

Seems like no one is interested in getting back into the hospitality biz after the shutdown of 2020. Many food places have had to close down because they don’t have enough staff. Maybe because they don’t get paid enough?? Will that change??

In the #hospitality industry in the City of #BocaRaton?

Having a hard time finding employees?

Attend our job fair.

DATE: August 26th

TIME: 9am-1pm w/ virtual opp. later in the day.

LOCATION: Spanish River Library

PRICE: Free

PARTNER: CareerSource of Palm Beach County pic.twitter.com/eYLzhXiQPD

