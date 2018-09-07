Bo Duke On The Ballroom Floor?!

BURBANK, CA - JANUARY 20: Actor John Schneider poses at Warner Bros. TV and Warner Home Video Celebration of 50 Years of Quality TV at the Warner Bros. Lot, stage 6, on January 20, 2005 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

I LOVE Dancing With The Stars!! Gotta admit, didn’t love last season – it was all sports people and I had no idea who they were. Season 27 of Dancing With The Stars is coming soon (Sept 24th to be exact) and some of the celebrities who have signed on have just been announced!!!

My favorite who I’m already rooting to win – Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider!!! BO DUKE!

Former gymnast Mary Lou Retton, Country radio personality Bobby Bones, Instagram model Alexis Ren, former NFL player DeMarcus Ware, blind Paralympic alpine skier Danelle Umstead and Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon will all be competing this season.

I think it would be AMAZING if they also asked Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) to be on the show and we have a real fun “brotherly” showdown on the ballroom floor!

Were you a fan of The Dukes Of Hazzard? I never missed an episode when I was younger and I honestly dream of owning a General Lee someday! I see them every once in a while at Barrett Jackson and one of these times I’m going to buy one!