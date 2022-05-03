Blxst unveils plans for upcoming headlining world tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Blxst will embark on a massive world tour later this summer. The “Chosen” rapper unveiled details his 46-date Before You Go trek, and tickets are about to go on sale.

Blxst will kick off his tour across the pond with performances at the U.K.’s Wireless Festival in Birmingham and London on July 8 and July 9. From there, he’ll head back to North America for a 32-date leg, starting July 13 in San Diego.

The outing will stop at many of the biggest cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Orlando and many others. Blxst will finish up the stateside leg with a stop in Los Angeles on August 31, before going Down Under for a spate of September dates in New Zealand and Australia.

He’ll then head to Europe for a series of shows beginning with a November 2 stop in Copenhagen, Denmark. He’ll put his global trek on ice with a final concert in Dublin, Ireland, on November 15.

Tickets to see Blxst go on sale Friday, May 6, starting at 10 a.m. ET at his official website.

