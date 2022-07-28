Blonde – Official Trailer

Set to release on September 23rd, Ana de Armas is starring as Marilyn Monroe.

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film, as told by Netflix, “boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.”

Following the controversy surrounding Monroe’s one-of-a-kind dress being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, many argue that this biopic continues to set an example as to how Hollywood continuously uses her name for buzz and ratings.