Blinding price tag: The Weeknd wants $22.5 million for his LA condo

Leon Bennett/WireImage

In addition to prepping the release of his new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd is also apparently trying to unload some real estate.

The Dirt website reports that since he purchased a mega mansion in Los Angeles’ Bel Air neighborhood for $69 million last year, the singer born Abel Tesfaye no longer needs his penthouse condo in LA’s Westwood neighborhood. He’s put it on the market for a mere $22.5 million, up from the $21 million he paid for the residence a little more than two years ago.

According to The Dirt, the 8,000-square-foot penthouse takes up the entire 18th floor of a building and features four bedrooms and eight baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, a gym and a wine vault.

The building itself offers perks like a helipad, a saltwater pool and spa, and 24/7 security, all of which will cost you more than eight grand a month in homeowner’s association fees.

You can see pictures of the sleek, art-filled penthouse at TheDirt.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.