Blanco Brown is "super-stoked" to "Git Up" and perform at this weekend's Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

J. Kaviar

J. KaviarBlanco Brown, whose self-described "trailer trap" song "The Git Up" is rising up the charts, is one of the stars who'll be performing in Queens, NY this weekend at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, part of U.S. Open Fan Week. Blanco says he couldn't be happier about performing for all those kids who've been sharing videos of themselves doing the "Git Up" dance.

"I'm super-stoked," he tells ABC Radio about the event. "I mean, like, every time I see somebody doing a dance, however they do it, it just brings me so much joy."

Blanco, who got his first record deal at the tender age of seven, says he likes the fact that the event gives kids the chance to learn about tennis at an early age.

"That's amazing. I mean, like, it starts out in the youth and then it grows," he gushes.

Like Blanco, who's having success in country music, late, great tennis legend Arthur Ashe broke barriers in a field that didn't have a lot of African-American stars. Says Blanco, "He's somewhere looking down right now, smiling. He see everything that's going on. And to still have a name that's pivotal to a sport....I mean, you can't really put a, you know, 'African-American' whatever on that -- it's just greatness."

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, which also features Ava Max, Austin Mahone, MAX and tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, will air Sunday on ABC at 2 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Blanco's trying to get used to his success - this week, he topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart.



"That's one of those things that was very shocking," he says. "I've been writing my whole life and then to be the number one Hot 100 songwriter, it's just like...mind. Blown."





Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.