John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

First of all, how is this even possible? Blake Shelton was talking about his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and apparently his wife, Gwen Stefani doesn’t have one! In a new interview with CMT he said quote,” I want to encourage her and I hope that she gets her own in a couple of years after I’ve had a chance to rub it in as much as I can.” Watch the interview here