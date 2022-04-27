BLACKPINK’s label denies reports of a June comeback

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTub

BLACKPINK‘s fans are disappointed to learn that the “How You Like That?” singers will not be making a comeback this summer.

After reports surfaced that the K-pop sensations were readying new music for a June release, their label, YG Entertainment, has stepped forward to deliver the bad news. According to Music-News, the label had to squash rumors claiming the singers were working on a new record.

“As for the comeback in June, many people are only speculating that way, but it has not been officially announced,” YG said in a statement. “However, it is true that we are preparing for a comeback. When a detailed schedule comes out next time, I will tell you the official data.”

The “Ice Cream” singers — comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo — last released their record ﻿The Album, which dropped in 2020.

Reports of a comeback first surfaced when Jennie appeared on The Game Caterer’s channel earlier this year and teased that a comeback was happening “soon.” She didn’t share a date and admitted she wasn’t sure if she was “allowed” to say anything.

Fans caught the livestream and shared the video on YouTube. As for how reports chose June as their comeback month, it was first suggested by the Korean platform Naver and fans ran with it.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.