BLACKPINK teams up with Oreo for fun new cookie color combo

ABC/Randy Holmes

BLACKPINK has a sweet surprise for their fans: a new partnership with snackmaker Oreo.

Hypebae reports Oreo has made a limited-edition colored cookie in the band’s honor, just as they did for Lady Gaga in 2020. While Gaga had a line of green and pink Oreo treats, BLACKPINK’s are a black layer of filling sandwiched between two pastel pink cookies.

As for why Oreo wanted to team up with the K-pop sensations, the company shared in a statement, “Music is a key passion point and a great platform to spark playful connections with our consumers. Over the last decade, we have seen the enormous rise of K-pop and its far-reaching influence on Asian culture.”

“BLACKPINK is at the forefront of this and is one of the biggest icons of the generation. We look forward to bringing millions of Oreo fans and BLINKs together to create moments of play,” the statement added.

Unfortunately for American fans, these cookies will only be available in Asia — specifically South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. They will be released in early 2023.

