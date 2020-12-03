BLACKPINK starring in livestream concert 'THE SHOW' December 27

To cap off a year that saw them collaborate with Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, score a number-two debut with their first album, and enjoy their highest-charting U.S. single to date with “Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK is staging a special livestream concert experience.

Called THE SHOW, the event will take place December 27 at midnight ET, and will feature the K-pop girl group performing the songs from their release, THE ALBUM. Tonight at 9 p.m. PT/midnight ET, the group will be on their YouTube channel talking about the concert.

“We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting so patiently for us,” the group says in a statement. “We hope everyone can comfortably enjoy our first-ever livestream concert THE SHOW at home and hopefully join in on some special perks we’ve prepared for those who join our channel.”

They add, “Overall, we’re super excited to share this fun moment with our blinks and we can’t wait till THE SHOW.”

Starting today, you can purchase access to THE SHOW by visiting BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel and clicking “JOIN” on the experience offer page. It costs $30 for the show, the rebroadcast and access to custom emojis, and $40 for all those things, plus behind-the-scenes content.

By Andrea Dresdale

