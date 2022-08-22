BLACKPINK sets new YouTube record with “Pink Venom”

YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” has seeped its way into YouTube history.

Variety reports that the video for the K-pop group’s new song, which dropped at midnight on Friday, racked up 86.2 million views in its first 24 hours on the platform, and topped the 100-million view mark within 30 hours of its release.

That makes it the most-viewed music video on YouTube so far this year, and number four YouTube’s all-time 24 hour views list, which has yet to be updated with the new stats.

The only videos that have earned more views than “Pink Venom” within 24 hours are BTS‘ “Butter” and “Dynamite,” which reached 108.2 million views and 101.1 million views, respectively, and BLACKPINK’s own “How You Like That,” which hit 86.3 million views back in June of 2020. BLACKPINK’s collab with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” is in fifth place with 79 million views.

“Pink Venom” is from BLACKPINK’s new album Born Pink, due out September 16.

