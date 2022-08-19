BLACKPINK reveals new song “Pink Venom” captures their “essence”

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

BLACKPINK unleashed their defiant new song “Pink Venom” and its music video Friday, which officially starts the countdown for their forthcoming album, Born Pink.

Speaking with ﻿Billboard﻿, the group — comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo — took a deep dive into what their new single represents.

“Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” Jennie said. “Since ‘pink’ and ‘venom’ have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us.”

“We are named BLACKPINK and contradiction is our charm — we wanted to show that. It’s pink venom, a lovely poison, it’s words that most express us,” she added, noting the song captures the group’s “essence” and “confidence.”

With that in mind, Jennie clarified, “Some worry that we might stray away from our identity, but we believe it’s the most distinct and clear way to represent us.”

The group also launched the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube, which is designed to start a global dance party by encouraging fans to show off their best moves to the new single via YouTube Shorts.

Jisoo — BLACKPINK’s main dancer — opened up about the track’s “powerful” choreography. She took note of the “fang dance,” which is primed to become a new TikTok dance trend. “We visualized a fang with our hands, which most intuitively expresses the ‘Pink Venom’ concept; everybody can follow it easily,” she explained.

Despite BLACKPINK’s soaring popularity — they are the most followed musical act on YouTube, with 76.5 million subscribers — Rosé said their priority is music. “Rather than breaking records … We have really focused on our new songs,” she said.

As of print time, the “Pink Venom” music video has amassed over 55 million views.

Born Pink arrives September 16. BLACKPINK sets out on tour October 15.

