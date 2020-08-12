BLACKPINK is teaming up with Selena Gomez for brand new music

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

After teasing fans for weeks that new music is on the way and that it will feature a super special guest, South Korean pop group BLACKPINK finally revealed on Tuesday what they have cooking up. Turns out, they’re teaming up with Selena Gomez!

The girl group — comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo — confirmed that the Rare Beauty mogul will appear on the second single off their upcoming studio effort The Album. While they didn’t disclose the title of their latest song and simply opted to advertise it as “The New Single,” they told fans the collab drops next Friday, August 28.

Gomez also kept information about the upcoming collaboration closely under wraps as well and shared news of the upcoming single with her 186 million followers on Tuesday, “So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!”

Fans can presave the new single now on the group’s official website.

The untitled release follows BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” which shot to the top of Billboard‘s World Digital Song sales chart and also broke several YouTube records, such as most viewed video and music video in 24 hours along with most viewers for a video premiere.

BLACKPINK’s next record The Album drops October 10.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.