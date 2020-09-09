BLACKPINK documentary set to debut on Netflix in October

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK in your Netflix queue! The K-pop girl group is getting their own Netflix documentary, set to debut next month.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky features exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, showing their rise from K-pop trainees to global superstars.

The film will culminate with their 2019 Coachella performance, where they became the first K-pop girl group to take the Coachella stage.

The documentary premieres October 14.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s collab with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. The song also became the group’s first entry onto the Pop Songs airplay chart, at number 32.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.