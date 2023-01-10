BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop group to headline Coachella

Courtesy of Goldenvoice

BLACKPINK will make history when it comes to Coachella’s area this spring. The group is officially the first ever K-pop act to headline the famous music festival.

Goldenvoice, the event’s promoters, unveiled the lineup of this year’s event, which takes place in Indio, California, across two weekends in April — the 14th to the 16th and the 21st to the 23rd.

BLACKPINK is no stranger to making history at Coachella. They previously sub-headlined in 2019, becoming the first all-female K-pop act to perform at the famed music festival. That also served as the first time BLACKPINK performed in the U.S., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other headliners include Latin superstar Bad Bunny on Fridays and Frank Ocean on Sundays. Same as BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny is also making history as he will become the first Latin artist to ever headline Coachella. He previously made his festival debut in 2019.

In addition, this becomes the first Coachella to be entirely headlined by non-white artists.

Other acts hitting up the Coachella stage this year include Gorillaz, BENEE, The Kid LAROI, Charli XCX and Idris Elba.

There will be a ticket presale on Friday, January 13, starting at 11 a.m. PT, but the festival warns there are “very limited Weekend 1 passes” and urges concertgoers who have yet to buy tickets to look into the following weekend.

Coachella is again partnering with YouTube this year, which will serve as the event’s official livestream partner. You can follow the event on its official YouTube page.

