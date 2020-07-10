blackbear's back with "queen of broken hearts"

Sam Dameshek

Singer, songwriter and producer blackbear — last heard on Ellie Goulding’s single “Worry About Me” — is back with a new solo track. “queen of broken hearts” is from the artist’s upcoming album everything means nothing, which is due out August 21.

In a statement, he says, “‘queen of broken hearts’ is a song that recognizes social media as an evil villain — while looking introspectively at the bright light on my cell phone and the validation addiction, as well as bringing my other bad habits in relationships & character defects into the light.”

everything means nothing will feature blackbear’s 2019 hit “hot girl bummer,” and this year’s “me n ur ghost.”

blackbear, born Matthew Musto, has worked with everyone from Justin Bieber to Linkin Park, and appeared on singles with artists ranging from Marshmello, Gucci Mane and Trevor Daniel to Cheat Codes and Machine Gun Kelly.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.