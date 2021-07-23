blackbear to release new EP ‘misery lake’

ALAMO/Columbia Records

From Maroon 5 to Machine Gun Kelly, to All Time Low, Kane Brown and Tate McRae, blackbear seems to be the go-to collaborator these days — but he’s putting out his own EP next month.

The singer, songwriter and producer will release misery lake on August 13. It will feature his previously released collaboration with Tate, “u love u,” and five new tracks, including “ghost town” with Sasha Alex Sloan and “imu,” featuring the equally ubiquitous Travis Barker.

Blackbear’s new single with Kane Brown, “Memory,” isn’t included on the package.

As previously reported, blackbear will join Maroon 5 on their upcoming tour, which kicks off August 10 in Auburn, WA. The artist, born, Matthew Musto, is featured on the song “Echo” on Maroon 5’s new album JORDI, and co-wrote and co-produced their current hit, “Beautiful Mistakes.”

Here’s the track listing for misery lake:

“alone in a room full of people”

“@ my worst”

“u love u” ft. tate mcrae

“ghost town” ft. sasha alex sloan

“imu” ft. travis barker

“bad day”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.