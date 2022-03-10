Black Panther movie director mistaken for bank robber

*Warning: Video contains explicit language*

Ryan Coogler, the director of the “Black Panther,” “Fruitvale Station,” and “Creed,” was briefly placed under arrest after a bank tell mistook him for a bank robber.

The incident occurred on January 7th at a Bank of America branch in the upscale Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta.

Coogler reportedly walked into the bank and handed the bank teller a bank slip for over $10,000, with a message on the back requesting that she “be discreet when handing him the cash.”

He also handed her his bank card and a California ID.

Officials say the teller “received an alert notification” from Coogler’s account and quickly notified the branch manager of a robbery in progress.

Authorities responding to the scene noticed a black Lexus SUV parked out front with the engine running. They then spoke to the occupants of the vehicle described as a male driver and a female passenger, and asked them why they were waiting outside of the bank.

Both told them that they were waiting for Coogler and gave officers the description of whom the bank identified as the bank robber.

Officials then placed both the driver and the passenger inside the back of the police car.

Meanwhile, inside the bank, two officers were leading Coogler out in handcuffs.

Once officers realized the whole thing was a mistake, they released all three people.

The bank has since issued an apology to Coogler:

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It should never have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,” a statement from Bank of America says.