Black Panther actor dies at 43

2020 just keeps packing on the punches. In extremely sad news, actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away at age 43 from Colon Cancer.

Chadwick bravely battled his diagnoses for four years even during the filming of the Black Panther.

He was most recently known for his role in Black Panther but he also played notable characters such as Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

Many celebrities from Dwayne Johnson, to Chris Pratt, to Zoë Saldana, to Jamie Foxx, shared final text messages in touching tributes to Chadwick, showing how is humanitarian efforts, and how he as a person has touched so many lives!

Rest in peace Chadwick! Wakada Forever!