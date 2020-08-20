Black Eyed Peas to perform on MTV VMAs for the first time ever

Courtesy MTV

Looks like the night of the MTV VMAs 2020 is gonna be a good night: Black Eyed Peas are performing.

The group, whose new album is called Translation, will be giving us the TV premiere of their new single “Vida Loca,” which is out on Friday. Believe it or not, the best-selling act has never performed on the VMAs: The closest they came was 15 years ago, when they did the pre-show in New York City.

Front man will.i.am says 15 years later, “To be on the top of the charts and on the MTV VMA big stage is a blessing. Thanks to our fans who made this all possible, and we’re going to give them something very special with our first-ever performance of ‘Vida Loca.'”

BEP are up for two MTV VMAs this year: Best collaboration for “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life),” featuring J Balvin, and Best Latin for “Mamacita,” featuring Ozuna and J. Rey Soul.

Also added to the list of performers is DaBaby, who has four nods, including Artist of the Year. As previously reported, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, BTS, Roddy Rich, J Balvin and more are also performing. Keke Palmer is hosting the show, which will take place from various outside locations around New York City.

The MTV VMAs air August 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.