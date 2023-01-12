Black Eyed Peas, Ne-Yo and more join ABC’s ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’

ABC /Giovanni Rufino

Next month, ABC TV will transport you back in time to the Saturday mornings of your childhood — when in between cartoons you’d learn about math, science and history thanks to the magic of Schoolhouse Rock.

The fifth installment of the network’s popular Singalong franchise is Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong, airing February 1 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and streaming the next day on Hulu. It’ll air later on Disney+.

Ryan Seacrest will host the hourlong show, featuring musicians and entertainers singing some of the best-known songs from the educational cartoon series. You can sing along thanks to the lyrics on the screen.

Black Eyed Peas will take on “Three Is a Magic Number,” while Ne-Yo will sing the soulful “Verb: That’s What’s Happening.” Meanwhile, celebs ranging from Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and The Muppets to Retta, Jason Biggs, Raven-Symoné, Kal Penn, Shaquille O’Neal and the casts of Disney’s Broadway and touring productions will try their hands at favorites like “Conjunction Junction,” “Figure 8,” “Interjections,” “I’m Just a Bill” and “Unpack Your Adjectives.”

Previous ABC singalongs have featured songs from Disney movies, songs by Queen and Christmas songs.

Schoolhouse Rock originally aired as interstitial programming on ABC from 1973 to 1984 and again from 1993 to 1996. More episodes were produced in 2009 for direct-to-video release. Topics included grammar, U.S. history, science, multiplication and, later, computers, money and the environment. If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you can watch them all.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.