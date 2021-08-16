Birthday girl Madonna strikes major catalog deal, new 40th anniversary releases coming in 2022

High Rise/Warner Music Group

2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna‘s recording debut, and today, her 63rd birthday, she’s announced that she’s entered into a new partnership that will allow her to celebrate that milestone to the fullest.

Madonna has made a deal with Warner Music Group to administer her entire recorded music catalog, including the classic albums she released on Sire/Maverick Warner: Madonna, Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer and Ray of Light.

Her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart and Madame X, will join Warner in 2025. The deal in total includes 17 studio albums, singles, soundtracks, live albums and compilations.

Thanks to the new deal, 2022 will see the release of expanded deluxe editions for many of Madonna’s classic albums, which she will personally curate. There will also reportedly be “unique releases” for “special events.”

In a statement, Madonna says, “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

As previously reported, Madonna will release her documentary, Madame X, on Paramount+ on October 8.

