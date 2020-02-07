“Birthday” gift: Anne-Marie releases new track and video

Warner Records

Warner RecordsLet the celebrations begin: Anne-Marie is back with a brand-new song called “Birthday.”

The singer released the track along with a Cinderella-inspired video directed by Hannah Lux Davis. In the clip, Anne-Marie enjoys a lavish birthday party fit for a princess, and wears a fancy pink ball gown as she dances around a pink mansion.

Anne-Marie sings about trying to distract herself with outrageous birthday activities so she won’t keep thinking about her ex.

“It’s my birthday/I’m gonna do what I like/Gonna wear what I like/I’mma party tonight,” she sings.

At the end of the video, we see Anne-Marie back in a normal apartment, celebrating her birthday with friends.

