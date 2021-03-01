Birthday boy Justin Bieber announces new single "Hold On"

Today is Justin Bieber‘s 27th birthday, and his gift to all his fans is the announcement of another new song.

On his Instagram, Justin posted a pic of himself on a motorcycle, a big black helmet obscuring most of his face. “Hold On. Friday,” is the caption. On his Instagram Story, the same photo carries the caption, “Hold On. Out March 5.”

The song will likely appear on his just-announced new album JUSTICE, which is due out March 19. The album will also include his three current singles: “Holy,” “Anyone” and “Lonely.”

To mark his birthday, Justin also posted a photo of himself as an infant with the caption, “Baby me 27 years ago.” Among the stars wishing him happy birthday in the comments: Kylie Jenner and Millie Bobby Brown.

Justin’s wife Hailey posted a slideshow of them together — including a wedding picture — and wrote, “Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side.”

Justin responded, “I love you baby,” while Kim Kardashian commented, “Cuties!”





By Andrea Dresdale

