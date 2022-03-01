Birthday boy Justin Bieber and The Weeknd score five Juno Award nominations each

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend

Justin Bieber turns 28 today and he just got a nice birthday present: five nominations for the 2022 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Fellow Canadian superstar The Weeknd also received five nods for the awards, which will be handed out May 15 in Toronto.

Justin is up for Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for Justice, Single of the Year for “Peaches,” Artist of the Year and Fan Choice. The Weeknd’s up for Single of the Year and Contemporary Recording of the Year for “Take My Breath,” Artist of the Year, Fan Choice and Songwriter of the Year.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes has four nominations, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Wonder. Other nominees include JP Saxe, Forest Blakk and Tate McRae

If you’re not in Canada, The Junos, hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, will be available to watch at 8 p.m. ET May 15 via CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages. Nine-time Juno winner Avril Lavigne has been confirmed to perform at the ceremony.

