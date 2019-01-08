Bird Box’s Director Explains That Surprising Ending (!!Spoilers!!)

There are a few questions audiences had after watching Netflix’s Bird Box, one was what happened to Felix and Lucy after they left in the car and what’s up with the ending of the movie?

Bird Box’s director, Susanne Bier explains both, starting with Lucy and Felix, who stole the car and left the house.

Bier spoke to People Magazine and revealed that she thinks that Lucy and Felix went to the grocery store, but we don’t know if they survived.

As for the ending of the movie, which originally was gruesome with people blinding themselves, Bier says she wanted there to be ‘hope’, with Dr. Lapham also being a survivor at the sanctuary, it brought the story full circle to Malorie now having hope for life, where when she first met Dr. Lapham, she was down on life.

Which ending would you have preferred?

Do you think there will be a part two of Bird Box, featuring Lucy and Felix?