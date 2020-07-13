Bird Box 2 Is On The Way!

The Netflix Original movie, Bird Box is getting a sequel.

The 2018 movie was based on the 2014 post-apocalyptic Bird Box novel by Josh Malerman. While the plot of the sequel is unknown, it will come from the sequel novel, Malorie. Malorie is based 12 years after the original so the children in the sequel movie will now be teens.

In the book synopsis for Malorie, it says the monsters in the original have changed into something even more frightening. Bird Box had the best first week viewing figures of any Netflix Original film in history.

It is unknown if Sandra Bullock will return. Did you watch Bird Box? Are you watching the sequel?