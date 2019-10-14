Billie, JoBros, Camila, Shawn, Ed, Taylor, Ariana up for BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesTurns out the U.K. teens love Billie Eilish just as much as the American teens do.

After winning two trophies at the Teen Choice Awards over the summer, Billie is nominated in two categories for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards. She'll compete for the Best International Solo Artist title, while "bad guy" is up for Best Single.

Other nominees for Best Single include Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care," the Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes duet "Senorita," Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," and "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X.

Billie's competition for Best International Solo Artist includes Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes.

The Best Group category features The Jonas Brothers going up against Twenty One Pilots, Brockhampton, Little Mix and The 1975, while the Best British Singer category features Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Mabel, Tom Walker and Jorja Smith.

The BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards take place November 24, and will air on BBC Two November 30. Visit BBC.co.uk for the full list of nominees.

