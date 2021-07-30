Billie Eilish’s sophomore album ‘Happier Than Ever’ is finally here

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Following the resounding success of her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish has embarked on her new era in music with her sophomore release, Happier Than Ever.

Eilish, 19, emotionally opened up to fans following the LP’s release and expressed how proud she is of her latest work.

“I can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music,” the Grammy winner gushed. “finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying.”

Happier Than Ever, which boasts 16-tracks that dive into the young singer’s most vulnerable thoughts, slides effortlessly between a range of complex emotions.

In the deceptively upbeat “Getting Older,” Eilish relives the abuse she suffered that she was unable to confront or tell anyone out of fear.

In comparison, her track “Lost Cause” is a ferocious takedown of one of her exes that she is relieved is out of her life.

When speaking on the complexity of the songs, paired with the high expectations she and her fans had over the album, Eilish expressed, “I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

“Please take care of this project, it means the world to me,” she closed in the emotional post.

Happier Than Ever is available to purchase and stream now.

