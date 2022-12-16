Billie Eilish’s ﻿’Live at the O2’﻿ performance to screen in theaters with extra footage

Trafalgar Releasing/Apple Music

An extended version of Billie Eilish‘s Live at the O2 performance is coming to theaters.

The concert film, which was recorded at Eilish’s concert in London earlier this year during her Happier Than Ever tour, will screen in cinemas worldwide for one night only on January 27. The theatrical cut includes exclusive, previously unreleased footage of six songs.

“I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show,” Eilish says. “These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, December 21, at 9 a.m. ET. For more info, visit BillieattheO2.com.

The original Live at the O2 streamed in September via Apple Music. It’s nominated for Best Music Film at the 2023 Grammys.

