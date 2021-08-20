Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ remains nation’s top-selling album

Credit: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Fans cannot get enough of Billie Eilish‘s new album, Happier Than Ever — as evidenced by yet another strong week of sales.

Billboard reports that the “NDA” singer’s sophomore effort remains the best-selling album in the nation for a second week in a row. Happier Than Ever sold another 36,000 copies last week — enough to keep it on top but still a roughly 75% drop from its opening-week sales.

Happier Than Ever, which also features hits “my future,” “Your Power” and “Therefore I Am,” sold 153,000 copies in its first week.

In all, after just two weeks of sales, Happier Than Ever is the seventh-best-selling album of the year with 188,000 units sold.

The 19-year-old has some way to go before catching up with this year’s leader, however. Taylor Swift has this year’s best-selling album so far, having sold 408,000 copies of Evermore.

