Billie Eilish’s boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce addresses breakup and cheating rumors

Billie Eilish‘s ex, Matthew Tyler Vorce, is setting the record straight about their break up.

After rumors circulated that Matthew cheated on Billie, he took to Instagram Stories to shut down the accusations.

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do,” the actor wrote over the weekend, according to E! News.

“Nobody cheated on anyone,” he continued. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Matthew, 30, and Billie, 20, first ignited romance rumors in April 2021 when they were photographed showing PDA while getting coffee in Santa Barbara, Calif.

